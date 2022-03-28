To see a lot of shoes in a dream indicates that you will get a new job and rise in that job and you will achieve great success. To see shoes that don't have one shoe of a pair in a dream signifies profit that is not good and chasing after works that do not benefit you. To see shoes in front of your door in your dream is interpreted as many guests who will come to your house soon and the good things you will see from these guests.

Seeing shoes that not hurt your feet in a dream

The person who wears a comfortable and harmless shoe in his dream gains strength and power; At the same time, this dream signifies gaining benefits, victory, and great success in every sense.

The person who sees this dream starts a job in a famous place and leads a group there. At the same time, this dream also points to management, to employ people, to move to a comfortable house, to change of residence. Whoever wears comfortable shoes in his dream, embarks on a journey that will end well and bring good to the person.

Seeing teared up shoes in a dream

To see this dream means that you will not return from a journey you have gone, and you will reside there. The person who wears such shoes in his dream will go on a long trip. Torn shoes cause the person to stray from the right path and turn to the wrong path; It indicates that he will pursue knowledge that will not benefit him and that he will live with various unrest in his family life.

Interpretation of Seeing a lot of shoes in a dream

To see a lot of shoes in a dream is an indication of a person's desire to travel or change places. The person who does not like the place and life conditions in his real life, with such a dream, reflects his inner rebellion and his desire to leave everything.