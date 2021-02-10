Seeing a married person getting married in a dream is a sign of an unexpected benefit that will happen to a person and opportunities. Marriages seen in dreams are generally interpreted as good.

It is fortune that a married person getting married; But this fortune is of course not about the opposite sex, but business and financial matters. If a debtor has this dream, he/she will pay his/her debts as soon as possible. For those who have financial difficulties, this dream is interpreted as wealth and relief. If a woman gets married to a man is a sign of happy and peaceful family life. Marriage with a familiar person, on the other hand, is usually a benefit that will be received from that person.

Seeing a married man getting married in a dream

In a dream, seeing a man who is married in real life marrying a woman he does not know is usually interpreted to obtain a position or a new job. If the woman married is a decent and clean woman, the amount of work found will be beautiful and profitable. There is no fortune in marriage with a lewd woman. Because this dream is an indication that you may make some mistakes or some unpleasant events will happen to you. Seeing in a dream that a married man marries a woman he knows indicates a help or financial development that he will make in a very short time.

Engaging a married person in a dream

This is a promise for the dreamer. The dreamer talks about an important topic or makes unexpected statements to others. Sometimes such a dream is a sign of gossip or conversation.

Interpretation of seeing someone who is married in a dream

If the person who gets married in a dream is a dreamer, there is something wrong in his/her marriage and the person has some wishes in his/her inner world that he/she is trying to suppress. Sometimes this dream expresses the longing for the past and the happy moments experienced.