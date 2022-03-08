Seeing a meeting in a dream

It means that the dreamer will have positive opportunities that will make him happy, make him smile, relieve him of his indecision, fears, worries and troubles, and will have power, strength and courage.

Meeting with someone in the dream

Meeting with someone in the dream is also very auspicious, and it is interpreted that the person who sees the dream will experience events that will lead to salvation, open his eyes, enrich and beautify his world, provide the opportunity to gain knowledge, promote him in his profession, and bring him luck, fortune and abundance.

Meeting with a girl in the dream

It is accepted that the future will be better, whether the dreamer is a woman or a man. It is stated that the dream owner's business will go well, and his sustenance and earnings will increase, his health and joy will be restored.

Meeting someone of the opposite sex in a dream

It is rumored that the person who sees that he meets someone of the opposite sex in his dream is a secretive and introverted person, prefers to stay in the background in expressing himself and his feelings, and stays shy towards people beyond being restrained. It indicates that the dreamer draws attention with his silence.

Seeing someone that you want to meet in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will succeed in achieving his goals, that what he wants most will be granted to him by Allah in return for his work and belief, his wishes will come true, and his life will go on the right path.

Coming to meet in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer wants to do some work with good intentions, has some new plans, acts in the direction of realizing his ideals, and can achieve everything by succeeding thanks to his crusader character. It means that there will be developments that will increase the happiness of the person who sees the dream.