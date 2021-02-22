Seeing a phone break in a dream

According to some dream interpreters, it can also be interpreted that there may be disagreements between relatives, part ways with someone you love, and be insensitive to your environment. The phone seen in a dream is receiving news; Therefore, anyone who sees that the phone is broken either cannot get the news he/she has been waiting for a long time or cannot get what he/she hoped.

Seeing your phone’s screen is broken in a dream

The person who sees that the screen of the phone is broken in a dream or who breaks it himself/herself, cuts off the connection with his/her surroundings, leaves relatives visiting or goes away from his/her family. This dream sometimes signifies a strong man, dreams come true, fertile work, effortless property and money, a happy news to be received soon, and the emergence of very good opportunities at the point where he/she has lost hope.

Seeing a mobile phone in a dream

This dream is a sign of a bright future, especially for those who are in grief, that all troubles will never come back and leave him/her. The dreamer enters a period in which he/she is very lucky, leaving behind the difficulties he/she has experienced.

Breaking your phone in a dream

It is a sign that the person who breaks his/her phone in the dream has recently had a volatile mood and hurts the people around him/her and makes them sad. Again, this dream can be interpreted as alienation from relatives and family, withdrawal into himself/herself, reconciliation and isolation.

Seeing you are talking on the phone

The person who talks on a phone in a dream gets good deals from many places and achieves the success they want. Sometimes this dream is a sign of being a loved person, being in a nice community and a beloved man who has conversations with people.

Seeing phone keys in a dream

Anyone who sees the keys of any phone in a dream takes help from a man who will receive unexpected blessings. This dream is interpreted to the news to be heard, longing, love affair or child.