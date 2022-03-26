Seeing a prisoner in a dream

This dream is considered evil, and it is said that those who see this dream will shed tears. This dream indicates that life and order will be disrupted, nightmare-like days will come and your relationships will be shaken. The dreamer will feel bad as if he can't breathe because of the damage of sadness and troubles.

Seeing that you are the prisoner

If a person sees such a dream, that person will face misfortunes and he will be close to accident, trouble, evil and bad people unknowingly. It is considered misfortune for the dreamer.

Visiting a prisoner in a dream

Visiting a prisoner in a dream indicates that the dreamer will witness the pain of a person he loves very much and will take action and mobilize to share and alleviate his pain.

Seeing prison in a dream

To see a prison in your dream indicates repentance. It is said that the dreamer will learn from his mistakes and will not fall into the mistakes he has made before.

Going to prison in a dream

It is stated that the person who sees himself in prison in his dream will be very lucky in life, he will be satisfied with his life thanks to the abundance of his opportunities, and he will thank Allah for what he has. It is called a lot of love, peace and joy.

Getting out of prison in a dream

It means that the person who sees the dream will get relief from his troubles. This dream indicates that the tears shed by the person will now dry, he will get rid of whatever upsets him, and he will overcome his fears and doubts.