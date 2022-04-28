Seeing a python in a dream indicates that there is an opponent who is financially strong, has a solid back, has a strong position, and therefore cannot be resisted for a long time and cannot be fought against, or the person who sees the dream has enemies who do not like himdo not want to progress, be successful and happy. Seeing a python in a dream is also rumored to be rich and to have a lot of food.

Killing a piton snake in dream

It portends good luck. It means that the person who sees the dream will be able to get rid of evil-minded, evil-eyed, and malicious people who try to prevent what they want to do and will reach the point they deserve in return for their work and effort.

Piton snake bit in dream

It indicates that those who aim to harm the dreamer with their speeches and actions will be successful, and this will cause the dreamer to experience both financial loss and nervous, hectic, sad and stressful days.

Seeing a green piton snake in dream

It means that the life of the person who sees a green python snake in his dream will be in order, he will have an established order, and his comfort and comfort will reach the desired level. It means that the dreamer will encounter developments that will lead him to success, happiness and wealth.

Seeing a yellow python snake in a dream

It indicates that some personal problems will arise that will cause the person who sees the dream to weaken physically. It is interpreted that the dreamer will spend a period in which he will feel sluggish, tired, depressed, and sad, and he will spend this period lying at home and resting.

Seeing a white python snake in a dream

It indicates a cowardly enemy who does not dare to express his thoughts openly to the dreamer, but denigrates him in his absence, slanders people to discredit him, and that he cannot do more than that.