It also indicates that as a result of learning a shame or secret of one of the family or relatives of the person, he will try to gloss over the event so that that person is not harmed. It also states that the dreamer who does not point out the mistakes of others, acts with a pure heart and does not put people's faults on their faces. It is also a sign of doing decent work and taking excessive responsibility. If he sees someone he knows sleeping, it also indicates that there are people who talk behind his back in real life or that he has relatives who give him difficulties.

Seeing someone sleeping in the street in a dream

It is a sign that a person will show great compassion towards poor people, help many people, extend his hand to these people in a spiritual sense as well as financially support them and do good deeds. The dream, which is a sign of being a fair person and acting in order to relieve the suffering of others, also indicates that the person will do good deeds and be known as a benevolent person from the Islamic point of view. It is also interpreted that he will not stray from the path of truth under any circumstances, and that he will build his whole life in accordance with his spiritual values ​​and belief.

Waking up a sleeping person in a dream

It means that an effort will be made to correct someone they know from a mistake, and that all the necessary support will be given to the person so that they can move on with their life in a smoother way. Showing the right path to friends who have gone wrong also means always helping people.

Interpretation of seeing a sleeping person in a dream

It is one of the symbols of depression and it is an expression of a person's intense reluctance towards life for a long time, and that nothing makes the person happy. It shows that people who have adaptation and concentration problems in their daily lives are also in a serious miscommunication in bilateral relations. These people, who are generally pessimistic, are hopeless and prefer to close themselves in social environments.