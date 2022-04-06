Seeing a terrorist in a dream

It indicates the existence of people who have evil, wickedness and ulterior motives. To see a terrorist in a dream refers to the existence of people who are after doing evil to the dreamer to benefit from his property and money.

Being attacked by a terrorist in a dream

Being attacked by a terrorist in a dream indicates the possibility of falling into a troublesome situation. It is rumored that if the dreamer does not act cautiously, he will find himself among bad people and experience bad things.

Killing a terrorist in a dream

Killing a terrorist in a dream means that the person who sees the dream will get rid of those who do things that are dangerous for him and will always cause him trouble. It is a sign to stay away from accident, trouble and evil, to be safe and to find peace.

Being a terrorist in a dream

Being a terrorist in a dream is explained by the hostile feelings of the dreamer. It is interpreted as the anger, grudge and hatred that the person lives and suppresses. This dream is interpreted with the feelings that the person experiences in his inner world and always throws into them in order not to harm anyone.

Fighting with a Terrorist in a dream

Fighting with a terrorist in a dream means that the person who sees the dream will fight against those who want to defeat and fail him in business and professional life, and will not stop fighting as much as he can in order to achieve victory against them.

Shooting a terrorist in a dream

Shooting a terrorist in a dream is evaluated with the struggle that the dreamer will have with harmful people wandering around. It is interpreted that the person will succeed in defeating and eliminating these people and will have eliminated the possibility of them being a danger to himself.

Talking to a terrorist in a dream

To talk to a terrorist in a dream means that the person who sees this dream will get rid of an inconvenient job or can do it very quickly. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will have a comfortable and peaceful family life. This person will be able to get out of his difficulties very easily.

Talking with a terrorist in a dream, when interpreted personally, is also related to the self-confidence of the dreamer. The person who sees this dream will be more successful thanks to a financial gain. It also indicates that the mental depressions he is in will come to an end. If the person who sees this dream is sick, he will get rid of the disease. If the person in distress talks to the terrorist in the dream, it is rumored that the troubles will end.

Being kidnapped by a terrorist in a dream

Being kidnapped by a terrorist in a dream also indicates negative situations, although it contains positive expressions for the dreamer. It refers to a debt that the person who sees being kidnapped by a terrorist in a dream has difficulty in paying. If this person is not married, it indicates that his fortune will be over. If the dreamer is married, it indicates that he will experience family conflicts and unpleasantness. The person kidnapped by the terrorists in the dream becomes sick and it is interpreted as a mental deterioration.