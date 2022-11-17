Seeing a Vegetable Garden in a Dream. What does it mean to see a vegetable garden in a dream? What is the meaning?

To see a vegetable garden in a dream indicates goodness and beauty. It indicates that the dreamer will live a healthy, happy and long life, will not be in financial trouble, will be at peace not only financially but also spiritually, and will thank God every day for the life he has been given.

The dream means abundance, fertility, good and acceptable sustenance, property obtained in the right way, and living a life in wealth.

Collecting vegetables in a dream

Picking vegetables in a dream is considered bad luck and it is interpreted that some misery will befall the person who sees the dream, and that the person will not be able to get rid of troubles and evils.

Seeing a vegetable field in a dream

To see a vegetable field in your dream refers to the men of the family, but mostly to male individuals who are related by marriage and who are not related by blood, and the communication of these people with each other in the family.

Seeing cultivated vegetables in a dream

Seeing cultivated vegetables in a dream is interpreted as bitterness. In particular, it points to the difficult situation of the family fathers, who are defined as the pillar of the family, that is, the people who are responsible for supporting the family.

Seeing green vegetables in a dream

Seeing green vegetables in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will lead a life with good taste, will not have any financial difficulties, will eat from his house and money will never be missing from his pocket.

Seeing cooked vegetables in a dream

Seeing cooked vegetables in a dream is very auspicious, especially eating cooked vegetables is one of the most auspicious dreams. It indicates that the dreams and wishes of the person who sees the dream will come true, he will always be successful throughout his life, and he will always know how to keep his head up in the face of difficulties.

Seeing a tomato garden in a dream

To see a tomato garden or in other words a tomato field in your dream indicates well-deserved goods, bread and profit.

