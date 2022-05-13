Seeing a white headscarf in a dream

It expresses that they will give a completely different direction to their lives, especially for middle-aged and older women, and from now on they will live in a more faithful and religious way. It indicates that the privacy of the person is important, and she does not like to live her life in front of other people, she will protect herself and your loved ones by not talking about what is going on in the family to other people.

It means to lead a clean and honest life, to act in a way that does not endanger oneself, and to stay away from lies and sin. The dream, which is also a sign of a long life, also indicates very good days and a peaceful future that the person will live with his children. People who see this dream gain the appreciation and love of many people with their good morals and faithful lives.

Wearing a white headscarf in a dream

For old people, it means intending and going on a pilgrimage. It indicates that a person who, as a devout Muslim, does not approach sin in any way, wishes to organize her whole life in accordance with his belief. The dream, which means gaining peace and spiritual strength, also gives the good news that there will be an improvement in their financial situation for those who suffer from poverty. For a single person, it also signifies a marriage to be made with a person who has been married before, but divorced or lost her spouse, and has a child.

To see an old white headscarf in a dream

To see a worn-out white headscarf is interpreted as having a spouse who does not value the person, and the coming days will be very troublesome for the person. It is also interpreted as hope and dreams again, renewal, feeling spiritually sound.

Interpretation of seeing a white scarf in dream

Wearing a headscarf due to religious beliefs and living in a religious way means refraining from doing things that do not comply with the rules of one's belief. It is among the dreams of people who care and pay attention to the way of life in their daily life.