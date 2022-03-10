Seeing an old friend in a dream

Coming across with an old friend in a dream

The person who sees that he comes across with an old and beloved friend in his dream receives great good news. The person who sees that he comes across with an unloved friend, experiences a sad event or has an accident.

Seeing an old girlfriend in a dream

It indicates that the person is under a great pressure and his freedom is restricted. At the same time, for single people to see an ex-girlfriend in their dreams indicates that they will start a new love affair but will avoid taking responsibility. Seeing an ex-girlfriend in a dream also indicates that the person adopts an adventurous and non-obligatory lifestyle, and dreams in vain.

Seeing an old boyfriend in a dream

If the ex-boyfriend seen in the dream is a loved one, it indicates that he will be helped about something, and if it is an unloved boyfriend, bad news will be heard about him. Seeing an ex-boyfriend in a dream also signifies gossip and hearing unwanted words about the dreamer.

Seeing an old friend as naked in a dream

It means saying goodbye to a dream or a relationship and parting ways. It is interpreted that the person will make an end and experience new beginnings, but the path he will enter will be difficult. The person who sees his old friend undressed in the dream has a sinful life and needs to repent. It is also called a dream that warns the person to come to the right path. It is also interpreted that the dreamer will make huge and disastrous mistakes and cause troubles that he will be crushed under for life.

Seeing an old friend crying in a dream

It indicates that a familiar person will come to the person in a very urgent and troublesome matter and ask for help, that this person will be extended, in addition to providing financial support, he will be helped in every way in order to put the person's life in order and charity will be done. Being with a loved one in difficult times means helping those who are sick, as well as seizing opportunities to do good deeds.

Seeing an old friend laughing in a dream

The dream, which gives the good news that there will be plenty of conversation, life problems will be overcome, and days will be free from all troubles, informs that all kinds of troubles are coming to an end and that the good old days will be remembered. The dream, which also states that loved ones will participate in engagement or wedding ceremonies and rejoice at the happiness of familiar people, indicates that the person will spend days with emotional intensity and will be with people who feel good.

Seeing an old friend is dead in a dream

It means to witness someone from inner circle rebuild their life, to be happy that this person got rid of his illness, to be happy by witnessing that the hard times have come to an end, and to receive good news from that person. Receiving good news means getting rid of a problem, as well as entering new circles due to a new job or job change.

Seeing an old friend is married in a dream

It is a harbinger of a new and exciting relationship. It expresses that single people will experience abundance of luck, they will meet someone with good morals who will cause them to throw off their hopelessness and pessimism, instill life energy into them, and this love affair will lead to marriage. It states that the existence of a person of the opposite sex who will be in harmony with the person in every sense, will be in a lifetime of respect and love in the marriage to be made. As it means daughter, it is interpreted that the news of the second child will be received.