Seeing animal feces in a dream. Seeing dung in a dream

It is said that the dreamer will gain financial strength, thus he will have the opportunity to overcome the biggest source of his troubles and problems. It is interpreted to begin to feel the freshness and the beauty of life again.

Eating animal feces in a dream

Eating animal feces in a dream is not good. It indicates that the dreamer will be involved in a sinful business and that he will get sustenance, property or money in this way, but this will not be the right of the person. It is interpreted that the person will gain unfair advantage.

Cleaning animal feces in a dream

Cleaning animal excrement in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will have to spend from his property or money, but during this spending half of his material wealth will be spent in vain.

To see dung in dream

To see dung in a dream, in other words, dried animal excrement, means wealth. It is said that by using a great opportunity that will come into the hands of the dream owner, he will get a great fortune from it, and thus he will become rich, and his bread will increase.

Seeing that feces is rubbed off on you in dream

It is expressed that if a person sees such a dream, that person's mood will be spoiled. It indicates that things will get worse, setbacks and obstacles will arise, and therefore the whole order will be turned upside down. The dream is also explained as bad luck.

Seeing artificial fertilizer in dream

To see artificial fertilizer in a dream refers to the existence of an inconsistent and unreliable person whose actions and words are completely opposite to each other. This dream is evaluated through a person who laughs in the face of people and talks behind their back.