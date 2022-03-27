Seeing arm pit hair in a dream

It also indicates that you will start a long-awaited relationship and the star will shine. To see armpit hair in a dream also means that a person from your close friends will be hostile to you due to a situation experienced. Islamic scholars also say that the person who sees this dream should take it as a warning that the person should correct his mistakes. It is also a harbinger of a victory to be achieved with difficulty. If the hairs seen are black, it is interpreted that there will be sad news about health.

Having armpit in a dream

Whoever sees shaving his armpit in his dream becomes rich and constantly spends his money on real estate. If a rich person has such a dream, he becomes poor, if the poor person sees such a dream, he starts to get rich. If the man and woman who shave their armpits in their dreams are married, they witness the good deeds of their spouses.

Seeing long armpit hair in a dream

The person who sees long armpit hair in his dream will have a long life and his health is always good. The length of the hair is interpreted as the person will have a long life and short hairs indicate that the person's life will be short, there are contradictory interpretations about this dream.

Seeing hair in a dream

The hair seen in the dream indicates wealth, money and property, as well as the length of life and health of the person. If the hair is seen in abnormal size, it is interpreted that the person will acquire new debts, and the person who sells the hair he has in his dream will progress in the way of Allah and gain knowledge. The hair seen in the dream indicates that the person will have a happy life and that he will receive goods or money as much as the amount of hair he sees in his dream.