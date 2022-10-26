Seeing Black Dots in a Dream. What does it mean to see a black dot in a dream? What is the meaning?

A black dot on a flat surface or on a white area means to be suspicious, to worry and to doubt your safety. It also states that the dreamer, whose energy will be divided, will have difficulty in showing the necessary concentration to his work and therefore will not be able to restore his life to its former order, and that some disagreements will occur with the people with whom he does business. Being in doubt about marriage with a loved one or partner also means having difficulty in making a decision. Seeing black dots on one's own body is interpreted as mental health will deteriorate or there will be temporary psychological problems.

Haberin Devamı

Squeezing a black spot in a dream

Squeezing a black spot on the face or skin means to follow the doubts and clear things up. It is also interpreted as ending a trouble that has been oppressing the person for a long time with an effort, getting rid of confusion, establishing relationships with reliable people. People who squeeze black spots on someone else's body keep secrets and try to cover up others' faults.

Seeing black dots on paper in a dream

It means having problems in all kinds of work-related agreements, and it is said that there are secrets hidden from one's family life. The dream, which also states that the desired results cannot be obtained immediately due to protracted situations in the targeted works or projects, and that it is necessary to wait for a while, is also an expression of lying to the person and especially skipping some details on important issues. It also means that there will be small events that shake confidence, problems that will interfere with an old friend.

Psychological interpretation of seeing black dots in a dream

It shows that the person thinks too much about some details that are very small, even insignificant from time to time. It is also expressed as a reflection of the obsessive moods of people who make life a dungeon for themselves and magnify unnecessary issues.