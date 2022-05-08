Seeing boiled egg in a dream

Seeing boiled eggs in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream is lucky enough to benefit from the blessings of the world as he wishes.

This dream is considered as a blessing, and it means the increase of the interest shown in the works of the dreamer. It means that his ideas, which he puts forth by thinking day and night, get the appreciation they deserve, and it means that the person experiences peace both materially and spiritually.

Peeling boiled egg in a dream

It is interpreted that the dream owner will work hard and will definitely get the reward of his efforts. It indicates that the person who sees the dream is cautiously moving towards success and wealth.

Eating boiled egg in a dream

It indicates that all the desires and wishes of the dreamer will come true when the time and place comes, and this situation will give hope and happiness, while providing high motivation to the person. It is a sign that a person will be rewarded for his hard work with patience.

Eating egg yolk in a dream

Seeing this dream is considered great luck and endless wealth. It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will have enough wealth for his entire family, perhaps even for his grandchildren's grandchildren, his life will be spent in great luxury and he will have all the beauties of life as he wishes.

Dishing out eggs in a dream

It is interpreted that the person who sees the dream intends to help people because his property and money are permanent and his material assets are at a high level. It is said that he will fulfill this in the most correct way to reach those in need.

Egg hatches in a dream

If a person sees a chick hatching from a boiled egg in his dream, it is interpreted as double happiness or double luck.