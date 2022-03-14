Seeing bullet in a dream

The dreamer can see ingratitude and hear harsh words from people he never expected. Seeing a bullet in a dream indicates that the dreamer will be deceived. He may become a scapegoat because of some people in the works he undertakes with good intentions, it may take time for him to prove himself and his innocence, and therefore may put him in trouble. Seeing a bullet in a dream is also called a word. It indicates the existence of someone who works to fix the deteriorated bilateral relations of the dream owner and someone who brings news from different people.

Getting shot in a dream

Getting shot in a dream indicates that the dreamer will fall deeply in love with someone of the opposite sex and will wander in the clouds. It is expressed that the dreamer will fall in love badly.

Seeing bullet casing in a dream

It means empty words. It refers to the words spoken by people whose actions and words are not taken seriously by anyone. The truth of these words is unbelievable, they are considered crazy, and people laugh at them.

Shooting in a dream

The person who sees that he is shooting in his dream means that he will send news or an invitation to someone about a job he wants to criticize and clarify.

Seeing bullet hole in a dream

It is said that the dreamer is feeling bad spiritually at the moment, he is lonely and unhappy. The person who sees a bullet hole in his dream is in search of happiness and a new occupation.

Seeing lead in a dream

While it is considered as acquiring wealth for the dream owner, it is also referred to as things going wrong and loss of earnings. To see a lead in a dream means bad luck for the dreamer. It is also considered as a decrease in fortune.