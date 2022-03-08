To see a dead child in a dream is not good in general and indicates that one's world will be turned upside down. This dream means experiencing confusion, going through an aggressive period, being mistaken in goals and not being able to reach wishes.

The dream, which is also interpreted as getting sick, is also interpreted as the presence of an acquaintance who has evil eyes on the order in one's family. Interpreted in different ways, the dream also refers to the existence of people who will make people smile because of minor setbacks, and to alleviate the problems thanks to the support of friends. It would be correct to interpret this dream as leaving a fortune that entered the life of the person and which is not beneficial for him, and meeting someone much better.

Seeing dead daughter in a dream

If a woman sees this dream, it indicates that she will have a son and will live in a happy home with her husband. The rumors around people who see a dead girl end and the evil eye on the person goes away. It is also called getting excited when it is first heard, then getting good news that will renew one's hope, having a wedding and getting their children married, getting rid of a dishonest person. If a man sees this dream, it means that he will have a job that he will dedicate his life to, he will spend all his free time for charity and he will not have any troubles in earning.

Seeing dead son in a dream

It is interpreted that the young people who receive the support of their parents will start to make decisions on their own and will relieve their parents by fulfilling all kinds of responsibilities in their lives in the best way. The dream, which means sending a child to the military, making an engagement or going to an arranged marriage, is also interpreted as getting stronger, having a say in life, and starting your own business.

Interpretation of seeing dead child in a dream

It is the expression of the struggle of those who were brought up by their families to be extremely spoiled and treated like children even though they grew up, to prove themselves.

