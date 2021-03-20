Seeing earwax in a dream; It indicates that the person who sees the dream will do things that will be very beneficial for him/her, bring a lot of income, make him/her smile, and make him/her comfortable, and that his/her life will be very beautiful from now on. It is interpreted that the dream owner will fulfill his/her joy, find well-being, his/her problems and mishaps will disappear, and he/she will have good days.

Earwax coming out of the ear in a dream

Seeing earwax coming out of the ear in a dream is considered as salvation. It signifies that the dreamer's troubles will end, he/she will find healing and he/she will get rid of poverty.

Cleaning ears in a dream

Cleaning ears in a dream signifies hearing happy words, being proud and happy. It means that the dreamer hears words that he/she will feel very good about and appreciate.

Seeing an ear in a dream

Seeing an ear in a dream indicates a successful and auspicious life, establishing a happy home and raising good children in the future. The beauty of the life of the dreamer is interpreted as being envied by everyone.

Ear cut in the dream

Ear cut in the dream is interpreted as a set of problems that concern everyone, experiencing great chaos, fights, and disagreements in the society, relying on the bone and experiencing showdowns between people.

Seeing small ears in a dream

Seeing small ears in a dream is defined as the person who sees the dream will commit a sin in the sight of Allah and be guilty against the state. It means that the dreamer will abandon his/her religion and become involved in wrongdoing.

Seeing big ears in a dream

Seeing big ears in a dream means that in the future he/she will be a great person, he/she will be surrounded by people, and the person will become an important person who is consulted by people. The person who sees the dream will become a knowledgeable person who will be inspired by everyone.