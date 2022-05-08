Seeing empty cradle in a dream

What does it mean to see an empty cradle in dream?

The meaning of seeing an empty crib in a dream means leaving the family. It means that the dreamer leaves the family by getting married or moving to another city for school. Therefore, it is an auspicious dream. However, some dream dictionary writer explains this dream as breaking up with a lover or giving up on marriage.

Seeing an empty cradle in a dream is evaluated separately according to the marital status of the person. If the person who sees this dream is married, it points to great arguments and even separation with his wife. If he is a single person, it indicates that his luck will be closed for a while. The dream interpretation of seeing an empty crib is that the person buys a new house. The interpretation of seeing an empty cradle in a dream is expressed as the dreamer's relationship ending or not being able to find what he expects from marriage.

Other meanings of seeing an empty cradle in dream

Seeing a cradle in a dream: It has different meanings depending on the gender of the dreamer. For women, it means fortune, for men it means strength and power.

Repairing a cradle in a dream: It is interpreted as the dreamer will solve his problems in the family.

Psychological interpretation of seeing an empty cradle in a dream: It indicates that the person wants to marry and have a child. If they are married, it shows their concern for their children.

Seeing that you buy a cradle or that you are in a cradle in your dream denotes goodness and abundance. Sometimes, seeing a cradle indicates sadness, grief, distress and crying. Because the cradle is a place where small children scream. It is not good to dream that you broke the cradle and sell it. To see that the cradle is broken by itself, if the person has a child, indicates the death of the child. To see a child lying in the cradle and shaking him in a dream is a sign of treating the child well. To see that you take the child out of the cradle indicates a lack of service and compassion towards his relatives.