Having such a dream is not good, it means problems that will upset the person and cause trouble for a long time.

It means to shed tears because of the death of someone who is believed to be with him at every stage of life. It means being separated from a loved one and longing for it. Having this dream for someone else means to witness a disaster that befell that person in real life, to be sad because of that person's life that has been turned upside down. It is interpreted as bad news, spiritual losses that will affect the person for a long time as well as materially, being alone, and insecurities that will not be forgotten for life.

Seeing your own foot gets cut in a dream

The dream, which is an expression of bad days for the person, is also a harbinger of a lifetime of pain. Losing one of the family members, especially the elders of the family, mourning for life, always feeling incomplete and insecure, is also referred to as the evil that will be seen from someone who does business. It signifies that the dreamer will have arguments that will cause him to break his ties with his friends, to be sad by hearing the behind-the-scenes of a trusted friend who is always there for him, and to have bad memories that will never be forgotten even if experience is gained from the losses.

Seeing your wife’s foot gets cut in a dream

The dream, which is the expression of bad events that will leave a mark on the person, is also interpreted as a cheating event between the spouses. It states that even if the deceived person forgives his wife, he will never forget this situation, and therefore the family unity will be irreversibly broken. It is also interpreted that the dream owner will reduce his sharing with people.

Psychological interpretation of seeing foot cut in a dream

Feeling incomplete, having complexes, constantly comparing oneself with others, can also be seen as the negative effects of the pressure exerted by the parents on their children in the future. It is also a sign that the dreamer, who has lost self-confidence due to the feeling of inadequacy, cannot socialize due to his excessive shyness.