Seeing grandchild in a dream

To see a grandchild in a dream means that the person who sees the dream will live a happy, comfortable life as he wishes. To see a grandchild in a dream indicates joy, dreaming and hope.

Stroking grandchild in a dream

The person who sees this dream is described as a person who has managed to gain appreciation and love by everyone because he does good works. It is interpreted that the dream owner is a source of pride and joy for his family, his parents are pleased with him and they always pray behind him.

Having grandchild in a dream

The person who sees that he has a grandchild in his dream will find goodness both materially and spiritually. He receives good news that will give him the energy and desire to reschedule his postponed works, to smother his silence, to nurture his extinguished hopes, and to get rid of the dead soil on him, the negative thoughts in his head, and the fears in his heart.

Seeing that your grandchild is lost in a dream

Whether the dreamer has a grandchild or not, seeing this dream is bad luck. It indicates encountering evils, falling into accidents and troubles, encountering bad people and inflicting their evil. It means the disruption of life and order due to the disruption of business.

Seeing grandfather in a dream

Seeing a grandfather in a dream is interpreted as the dreamer's rebelliousness in the family, his maverick behaviors, his attempting to do things that are bigger than his height without asking anyone, and this causes his parents to be very upset.

Becoming grandfather in a dream

It is very auspicious to see that you are a grandfather in your dream, it points to a healthy and happy life, to taste all kinds of happiness.

Seeing grandmother in a dream

To see your grandmother in your dream indicates that you will receive a happy news or letter from somewhere. Seeing a grandmother in a dream is a good dream. It is interpreted with good and good signs. A person who sees a grandmother in his dream refers to a joyful life, a healthy life, a life full of joy and happiness. It is very auspicious to see a grandmother in a dream.