Seeing greenery in a dream is very beautiful and acceptable. It indicates that the person will get rid of his troubles, pay his debts, will be better in his business, and get his life in order and achieve well-being.

Lying on grass in a dream

To lie on the grass in your dream indicates that good news will come from a job that has passed for a long time and is not even discussed anymore, and good developments will occur.

Seeing green land in a dream

To see green area in a dream means beauty and continuity in religion.

Seeing dried bushes in a dream

Dried bushes seen in a dream is a sign of being lazy and sluggish. The person who sees dried bushes in his dream means that he does not go to work as fondly and willingly as he used to and does not do anything very willingly.

Eating greenery in a dream

Eating fresh, lively, and beautiful greenery in a dream indicates the sustenance and bounty earned by the sweat of one's brow, at the same time it denotes abundance and fertility.

Seeing green field in a dream

Seeing a green field in a dream is very beneficial for the dreamer. While it points out that all your dreams will come true, it indicates that if he is sick, he will regain his health, if he is in debt, he will pay his debt, if he is sad and unhappy, he will receive news that he will be very happy and enjoy. It is also a sign that the dream owner will open a business door that will be fertile and lucrative, and a great opportunity will come to him.

Gathering greenery in a dream

Gathering greenery in the forest in your dream indicates that you will behave as you wish, live without being dependent on anyone, engage in a free business and have the luxury of acting freely. It means that the dreamer will have the privilege of staying in his summer house in the summer and in the city in the winter and having his own business. Collecting greenery from your own garden in your dream means knowing how to use the food, money, and property correctly and sparingly. Collecting greens from the market in a dream indicates working, trying to make a living and looking for ways to live without the need for a day.

Irrigating the greenery in a dream

To irrigate greenery in the park in a dream means good behavior, goodwill, magnanimity and being a beneficial person for those around you. To give water the dried grass in your dream refers to a benevolent character, thus doing things that are acceptable in the way of righteousness, acting sensitively, and condoning evil and injustice. To irrigate a field in green in a dream is to deal with a job that requires effort and strength at the same time, working long hours.

Washing greenery in a dream

Washing greenery in a fountain in a dream means participating in an event or organization that is both painful and enjoyable. Washing green lettuce in a dream indicates that you will be involved in an event that will bring joy and amuse the person. Washing green vegetables in a dream means thinking about your comfort, peace and health and not keeping anything above them. Washing green peppers in a dream portends an agreement that will cause the dreamer to hesitate, but still will sign an agreement or accept a partnership.

Seeing greenery and sea in a dream

It means festivity, joy, and happiness. The person who sees the dream rests both mentally and physically. The person goes on a journey or vacation that will restore his health and morale. To see that you are swimming on a green ground in your dream refers to overcoming a trouble, solving a problem, overcoming a disease, or getting money. Swimming in a stream on a green ground in a dream is interpreted as a job not going well and accepting it.