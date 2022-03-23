Seeing house under construction in a dream

To see a house under construction in a dream; Sometimes interpreted as a person's mental and physical condition, this dream indicates that he will regain his lost self-confidence and build a new life. If the house under construction you see is a single storey, it is said that the problems to be experienced will be small and temporary, while if it is a high-rise construction, the problems will be on a larger scale.

Seeing construction in a dream

Seeing a construction in a dream is generally auspicious. Seeing construction indicates that you will buy a new house, or you will gain a new income. If the person who sees a construction in a dream does not have a house, it indicates that he will have a nice house, and if he is unemployed, he will have a profitable job. To see a high-rise construction in a dream indicates new business, to see a single storey construction indicates reaching dreams. Seeing that you are working in construction indicates that you will achieve great success in your professional life with your desire to work.

Seeing construction site in a dream

To see a construction site in your dream indicates that you will have a peaceful life and you will be protected from your enemies. To see that you are at a construction site in your dream indicates that you will get away from your troubles and have a brighter and more prosperous future. While a large construction site indicates prestige and high positions, a small construction site is interpreted as peace and abundance. Seeing yourself at the construction site in your dream also means that you will encounter new surprises in your business life.

Building a house in a dream

If you see that you are building a house in your dream, it means that you will achieve a great job. The single person who sees that he is building a house in his dream means that he will establish a new home and will be peaceful and happy in his home for the rest of his life. Building a house in a dream indicates that a hard worker, sincere and warm-blooded friends will rise in one's job.