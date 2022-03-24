Seeing human poop in a dream indicates that the dreamer will have financial power, his living standards will increase, his income will increase, and abundance, fertility and productivity will dominate his life. It indicates that with the increase in one's earnings, the whole world and life will change and the person will have the most luxurious houses, cars and lands.

Cleaning human poop in a dream

To clean human poop in a dream is interpreted as having an inheritance. It means that the person will be rich and indicates that the wealth of the dreamer will increase and the money in his bank accounts will increase.

Human poop smudges in a dream

Seeing such a dream is interpreted as cleaning up human filth, and it is considered as the person who sees the dream getting rich, increasing his business and thus living a luxurious life.

Seeing that you are eating human poop in a dream

It is not good to see that you eat human poop in a dream. It is narrated that worldly goods that can be owned without deserved and without effort, and that they are not acceptable.

Collecting human poop in a dream

Collecting human poop in a dream means that the dreamer will invest for the future, save money, and thus, he will succeed in owning a considerable wealth enough for his entire family.

Stepping on human poop in a dream

Stepping on human poop in a dream means getting lucky and it is evaluated that the dream owner's luck will turn, good opportunities will come to him to be successful and get rid of the trouble of living, and in this way, his life will start to move in the direction he wants.

Falling into human poop in a dream

Falling into human poop in a dream is interpreted as experiencing beauties that will bring happiness and abundance in favor of gain and happiness.