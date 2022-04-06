Seeing Marijuana in a Dream

This person may be the dreamer himself, a family member, or someone from his immediate surroundings. Seeing cannabis in a dream is interpreted as a person who lives his life according to his own mind and does not leave the bar, disco and gambling halls. This person is depicted as a person who is after the possession of a great fortune in an easy way, if possible without working at all, and who dreams of a wealth that does not decrease as he spends, on the contrary, it increases.

Seeing that you are smoking marijuana in a dream

Smoking cannabis in a dream reveals the dreamer's view of life and how he interprets life. The dreamer can sacrifice even the people who love him the most for his own benefit and happiness, or he can remove them from his life at once. It is said that he has no loyalty, that he does not appreciate his power, that he can delete forty years of sake for the sake of profit.

Buying marijuana in a dream

It indicates that instead of trying to overcome and abandon a habit that harms him, on the contrary, the person will do it more often and harm himself with his hand.

Selling marijuana in a dream

It means that the person who sells cannabis in his dream will be a passive partner in a crime that will be committed next to him, provided that he does not object and prevent it. The dreamer will hide this crime as much as he can.

Seeing someone smoking marijuana in a dream

The person who sees that he smokes cannabis in his dream means that he will be harmed by a friend. This person is said to be able to gossip, slander or defraud.

Sowing marijuana in a dream

It denotes that the dreamer will turn a person around like a mascot for their work. This person is the person whom the dreamer catches and uses a fault of.