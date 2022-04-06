To see a nipple in a dream indicates that people who cannot think independently will always need someone else to stand up and because they act in this way, they cannot respect themselves and are not respected by others. Nipple in general represents people who cannot act independently of parents or family, relatives and who need to consult someone else for every move they make.

Seeing a male nipple in a dream

This dream indicates that those who are in struggle should seek help instead of burdening themselves with everything, that an unexpected hand will reach out to them soon and present a good opportunity and that those who take this chance correctly It indicates that the dreamer's life will be much more pleasant and calm. For single women who see male nipples, it is a sign of a mental depression, introversion, asocial behavior, or embarrassing behavior. If an old woman sees a male nipple, she will lose her partner. This dream also refers to a spouse who will show compassion to the person, to be a conscientious person and to the presence of a strong man who will always help the person in his affairs.

Seeing a female nipple in a dream

It indicates that the person cannot reach the peaceful environment he needs due to shame or sins and cannot improve his current mood due to his tendency to constantly blame himself. The dream, which states that the person will make very strong and radical decisions that will completely end the distress he feels from the life he lives in, is interpreted as leaving home, leaving the city he is in, resigning from work, traveling to distant countries.

Psychological interpretation of seeing nipples in a dream

It is a sign that the excessive fondness and love for the mother is surrounded by a great passion. It is also a symbol that this commitment in childhood of individuals who take their mother as a role model turns into addiction over time.