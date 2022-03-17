Seeing raw chicken in a dream, eating raw chicken has taken its place among those frequently viewed on the internet nowadays. We have included all the relevant information in our article.

A person who eats raw chicken in his dream backbites and gets into the rights of some people. This dream is often attributed to gossip. It is also a sign of slanders against innocent people, a person who constantly talks about others, accusing innocent people of ugly things, some troublesome situations, committing sins, making mistakes, and a shameless person who is not afraid of sins.

Cooking the raw chicken in a dream

Whoever cooks a raw chicken in his dream will receive a good and beautiful commodity. Cooked meat is always seen as better than raw meat. This dream is interpreted for good deeds you will do, getting rid of troubles, obtaining your sustenance in good ways, and money easily obtained.

Seeing a person who eats raw meat in a dream

If the person who eats raw meat is familiar in the dream, this dream is interpreted as the mistakes he has made in his life, being involved in some bad events, backbiting and getting into people's rights, hard-earned goods and money, sometimes this dream is interpreted as sitting around with bad people, a bad person who will come into your life and being harmed by him.

Purchasing raw meat in a dream

The person who purchases raw meat in his dream will make a living by means of not auspicious ways. This dream is also a sign of illegitimate relationships, partnering with a bad man and doing some harmful things with him, sometimes unprofitable trade, avoiding haram and not giving up on sins.