Seeing someone else’s private parts in a dream

This dream is interpreted that you will put yourself in a bad situation with the mistakes you will make or you will experience some troubles. Sometimes, this dream indicates making harmful friends or being in unsuitable situations.

Having such a dream is interpreted both positively and negatively. While this dream is sometimes interpreted to have good children, money, possessions, healthy, long life, cheerful, fit and well-being, sometimes it means that fortunes are cut off, luck is gone, efforts are wasted, dreams are destroyed, comfort is disturbed, and living is difficult.

Hair on the private part in a dream

It is a sign of good deeds, and it is said that the money of the person who sees the dream will increase, the efficiency, fertility and profit in his business will increase, the income of the person will increase even more, and thus his life will become much more enjoyable.

Cleaning private parts in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will take steps that will bring wealth to him, the trouble, difficulties and sufferings will decrease, his health will be restored, his productivity in his work will increase, his hopes will increase and that everything will progress much better.

Shaving private parts in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will achieve success, will strive for it to be permanent, will fulfill his desires, expectations and goals, will make the right investments, will be relieved financially and morally, will change from bad to good and will be very satisfied with the situation he will be in.

Washing private parts in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will come out of his problems, troubles, question marks, despair, uncertainty and helplessness he has fallen into, he will be relieved, he will begin to calm down, he will be happy and peaceful.

Bleeding of private parts in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will now smile, have an established order, start to reap the rewards of his efforts, do works worthy of appreciation, and thus will be respected and proud of himself.