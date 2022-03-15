Seeing someone getting engaged in a dream

If the dreamer knows the person whom he engaged, he will receive bad news about that person. You will be informed about the person's despicable behaviors and unapproved actions. However, if the dreamer does not know the person in the dream, seeing someone engaged in a dream indicates a good life.

Seeing someone familiar getting engage in a dream

To see that a familiar person is getting engaged in a dream indicates that you will hear bad things about that person. The person seen in the dream behaves indecently and lewdly. The dreamer will think about his thoughts about that person once again and will break his ties with him.

Seeing a married person getting engaged in a dream

To see a married person getting engaged in a dream means divorce of that person. The person seen in the dream will have problems with his wife at home and separation will occur. Rumors will play an important role in ending this relationship. Words cannot be avoided and this marriage will end with misunderstandings. The dreamer will also witness this separation.

Seeing that your sibling getting engaged in a dream

Whoever sees that his sibling is engaged in a dream will see his marriage. He will witness this beautiful day before he dies. The dream owner's sibling will make a marriage that adorns his dreams and will be very happy. The dream owner will also be happy with his happiness. It will be a suitable spouse for the family and there will be no problems.

Seeing someone getting married in a dream

