Seeing someone is crying in a dream

If the dream owner does not know that person, it means that the state will be proud of its good functioning. There will be a situation where the whole country will unite and show joy together. The dream owner will also witness the good days of his state.

Crying in a dream

Crying in a dream is a harbinger of good days to come after hard days in real life. The dreamer will deal with troubles for a while but will eventually be happy by overcoming them. This happiness will be like a reward to the dream owner. People will always trust him and support him. With their support, it will be easy for him to stand up.

Seeing your friend is crying in a dream

The person who sees his friend is crying in a dream will share in his friend's troubles. They share secrets with each other. With the support of the dream owner to that person, that person will get out of his hard days and start the days where he can experience joy. The dreamer will also have a great share in this, and that person will be grateful to the dreamer for life.

To see a crying woman in a dream

To see a crying woman in a dream refers to a bad-tempered spouse, eternal enemies and friendly-looking enemies. Many things will go wrong in the dreamer's life. Especially if the people around him try to disrupt the dreamer's work, it will be a harbinger of difficult days for the dreamer. These people will suffer a lot and they will hurt the dreamer very much.

Seeing your spouse is crying in the dream

The person who sees his spouse is crying in the dream will make her very happy, unlike what is seen in the dream. Even if there is an argument, this will further strengthen the relationship between the dreamer and his wife. You may have a child soon; attempts will be made for this. The spiritual balance of the dreamer's spouse may deteriorate, so he will be obliged to take care of his children and family.