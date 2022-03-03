Seeing someone seriously injured in a dream

While the dream owner's being single is considered a fortune soon, it is also stated that those who are engaged in commerce in business life will reach abundance.

Seeing someone injured by a gun in a dream

Seeing someone injured by a gun in a dream is generally considered an auspicious dream. According to the interpretation of Jabir ul Magribi, even if the dreamer sees disloyalty, injustice and ingratitude from the people he trusts very much, he turns the situation into an opportunity by getting over the situation without losing a job. When the dream is interpreted in terms of business life, it means that the dreamer will make his commercial rivals ineffective one by one and will rise considerably in monetary terms. Imam Nablusi, on the other hand, evaluates the dream in terms of inheritance.

Seeing a person injured by a knife in a dream

To see a person injured by a knife in a dream means that the person will be upset about the steps he will take after thinking for a long time. Imam Nablusi draws attention to the business life of people, especially about seeing someone injured with a knife in a dream and warns that people will leave the jobs that they trust in the wrong people with loss.

In real life, it means making inventions that will benefit humanity, owning the problems of others and living by calculating their conscience. It also reveals that the person lives far from selfishness and always acts honestly and principled. It also states that those who take care of their family, take their responsibilities, and think that they love them more than themselves, will receive many blessings thanks to their good deeds.

Interpretation of seeing an injured person in a dream

It means that people who use the ability to empathize, in some cases, experience discomfort because they internalize the pain of the other person too much. It states that even when everything is going well and normal in their lives, they get flustered by unnecessary worries.