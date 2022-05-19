Seeing someone smoking in a dream

It is narrated by a person who never puts his personal needs in the background, does not compromise on his self-respect and love, and takes care to be well-groomed so that his appearance is correct.

To see a smoking man in a dream

If the dreamer is a woman and is single, she will meet and be influenced by a well-dressed, highly educated, career, wealthy and noble person, and that man will respond to her, indicates that they will take the first step to establish a home where they will be happy in the future. But if the dreamer is already a man, then it means that he will meet a person with these characteristics.

To see a smoking woman in dream

It is a dream that cannot be said to be good for the person who sees the dream. It is considered bad luck and it is a sign to be unlucky, to encounter difficulties and setbacks, and therefore to have bad days.

Smoking in a dream

Smoking in a dream is good for a person to smoke in their sleep, although it is an undesirable situation. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will relieve his stress, relax and have a good time and stay away from problems. It is interpreted as times that will heal the person, albeit for a short time.

To see cigarette in dream

It indicates that the dreamer will find favor. It means that the person will get rid of the heavy burden of troubles, get together with his loved ones, and relieve the longing and relax by distracting him. It portends well-being, contentment, invitations to friends, deep conversations and comfort.