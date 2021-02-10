Seeing someone that you are offended with in a dream

It is interpreted as seeing someone you are offended with in your dream, getting a document, or an event related to the state office.

The announcement of an exam result, such as the arrival of a court order, is a dream that is suitable for many examples. So, to put it briefly, it points to an event where the interlocutor is an institution. Waiting for news and the fact that the news is very important stand out as side elements.

Seeing someone come to your house that you are offended with in a dream

Being disappointed is a dream that will show you how unsatisfied your expectations are and how misplaced your thoughts are. The good news you will receive will be a source of happiness for you and your family. It shows that hopelessness will also disappear.

Seeing to talk to someone that you are offended with in a dream

It is a sign of someone who comes to see you after a long journey. It is the subject of the dream that this person is very close to you and that you will get together to solve some problems. This person will contribute to you and you will find out that your problems are resolved.

Kissing someone that you are offended with in a dream

It is one of the dreams that express the state of nervousness. You will get angry with a person or as a result of a situation and hurt some of your relatives. The regret that will be experienced later may continue for a long time. Therefore, if you pay much more attention to your behavior towards your relatives after the dream, you will not do something that you will feel sorry for.

Hugging someone that you are offended with in a dream

It shows that the feeling of togetherness will arise. It means achieving various achievements by acting as a community. What these achievements are and their importance is entirely up to you. In this dream about life's priorities, it is about acting as a team and aiming for the same goal. It should not be forgotten that success will be distributed equally to all people.

Seeing someone getting married that you are offended with in a dream

It means that the dreamer who thinks freely and shapes his life as he/she wishes, who reaches his/her every goal at an early age, ends his/her financial concerns, will want to establish a regular life for himself/herself, he/she will be uncomfortable with the emptiness in his/her private life and will set up a home with someone who is suitable and kind-hearted. He/She expresses that the love that single people will live with will last a long time, they will have an unproblematic marriage, and that married people will live a very peaceful relationship with their children at home.

Coming across with someone that you are offended with in a dream

It means an application and an interview to get a future job offer or enter the government office. For those who are engaged in trade, it means making their business a brand, using the available facilities efficiently and making a name in history. For those in charge of their own business, it means working with the state and increasing their earnings even more.

Seeing someone dead that you are offended with in a dream

It means that days full of good news will cause excitement in the person, there will be active days with the arrival of a friend living outside the city, and the dreamer will respond positively to any help requested from him/her. It signifies that a project that is under consideration will excite others and there will be much participation.