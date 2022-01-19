Seeing someone who is performing salah in a dream

It is said that the person who has the dream will have a good life and he will live without forgetting to be grateful, he will not be in trouble, he will not fall into any trouble, he will not fall into big debts, and he will not get sick so bad that he cannot get rid of it.

Seeing a woman who performs salah in a dream

Having this dream indicates the existence of an honest, good-natured, well-behaved, and beautiful person. The dreamer's faith in his life is attributed to a merciful, talented, mature, and understanding woman in religion. This person is the dream owner's mother, sister, etc. it could be. If the dreamer is a man, this woman is considered to be his wife.

Seeing the one who is performing salah in a dream

It means that the person who sees the dream will increase his pleasure and joy. It is interpreted as the end of livelihood problems, disappointments, heartaches, and past pains will be forgotten, the person will find spiritual healing and contentment.

Seeing someone else is performing salah in a dream

The person who has the dream is described as a person with strong instincts and a pure heart, and it is interpreted that some things are predetermined for him thanks to the high belief of the person who has the dream.

Performing salah in a dream

Performing salah in a dream is considered salvation. It indicates that the person who has the dream will achieve his wishes, be with his loved ones, and financial means will allow him to live comfortably. It is interpreted that all the troubles will come to an end and the debts will be paid easily. It indicates that everything in the dream owner's life will be as he wishes.