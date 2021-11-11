Seeing someone you do not like in a dream

At the same time, it signifies that the person who has the dream does very well by leaving behind those who cannot accept and those who are hostile to him/her in every job he/she enters. Here are the other details and interpretations.

Seeing someone you do not like as pregnant in a dream

It narrates that the dreamer will do a job through someone jealous of him/her, and that he/she will earn a huge amount of income and a very large environment from this job. It also indicates that a job with a hostile person will be made by earning a high amount of money.

Beating someone you do not like in a dream

It means that people who are competitors in business will be taught on how to do the job and how to take it further. In very bad situations, the opponent will be condemned in different ways and will be given very valuable and good news about the business.

Killing someone you do not like in a dream

It indicates that a person or people who are rivals in working life will provide a great help in the face of a very dangerous or very bad situation, which will provide relief both in business life and family life. At the same time, it indicates that the dreamer will teach him/her a great lesson by helping this opponent who has entered a great job and cannot handle it.

Kissing someone you do not like in a dream

It is interpreted that the dreamer makes a huge difference in the face of a person who is superior in the work and education life and tries to crush him/her, in short, an enemy, to become a great and successful person and to upset his/her rivals and the people who are jealous of him/her and to give very good lessons to them.