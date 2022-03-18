Seeing that it is raining in a dream

To see that it is raining in a dream refers to good and benevolent things in general. It is considered as good luck.

It is interpreted that abundance and fertility will come, business and trading will increase. However, it is not good to see the rain falling heavily and therefore plundering the whole place in a dream. It also means that bad and difficult days will be experienced, as it is rumored about damage and loss.

Seeing rain in a dream

To see rain in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream is a very fortunate person in his business and family life, abundance and fertility will prevail in his household, and he will meet people with good hearts and good morals.

Rain prayer in a dream

To pray for rain in a dream indicates that you will get good profits, you will always be lucky in business, and you will lead a healthy and comfortable life.

Rain in a dream

To see that it rains in a dream indicates that the realization of the dreamer's expectations from both his private life and business life is not far away, and that some good events will occur soon that will make him happy. It is considered as joy, on the other hand, it is interpreted as liberation.

Getting wet in the rain in a dream

It is considered a great luck for a person to dream of getting wet in the rain. It is rumored that all the troubles and problems of the dreamer will end, peace and blessings will come to his home, his prayers will be accepted, and his heart will come true.

Drinking rainwater in a dream

This dream is interpreted in two ways, depending on whether the water is clean or not. If the rainwater is clean, it is interpreted that a job will be very beautiful and will bring great luck. If the rainwater is dirty and muddy in your dream, it indicates that you will have to face very bad events.

Seeing that it rains a lot in a dream

It means the persistence of a subject. For example, if the dreamer is in a good period, it indicates that that period will be stable and will continue in the same direction, and if he is in a bad period, this situation will continue for a while. Experiencing natural disasters such as floods or landslides due to heavy rain in a dream indicates damage and loss in sustenance or work. To see that you are caught in the water due to heavy rain in your dream means to be indifferent to some events and to leave yourself to the flow of events and life.

Seeing heavy rain in a dream

It means that the dreamer will be in a difficult situation and will have a lot of difficulties due to not making any savings or taking precautions about these days and will have to make a great effort to get rid of this helpless situation. It indicates that a person will be very angry with himself for not doing this in a development that he can overcome without any difficulty, especially if he has a little financial gain and will suffer the consequences of this. To see that it rains heavily and then the sun comes out in a dream means that you will receive a big and important news that is not ordinary. To see a rainbow appearing after heavy rain in a dream means that salvation is close.

Seeing that it rains on you in a dream

To see that a warm and pleasant rain falls on you in your dream indicates that you will be in good health, having fun, having a good time, getting better from happiness and finding health. To see that it rains heavily on you and therefore you get very wet and cold in your dream is interpreted as being surprised by a negative development and losing your ability to make the right choices. It is because the dreamer cannot act calmly in this event, things get worse.

Seeing that it rains in your house

It means the emergence of several situations that will bring grief. These are the events that will disturb the people at home and cause them to be bored. It means the disruption of stagnant days and family life. To see that it rains a lot and floods the house in a dream indicates that you will be broke and impoverished. It is an insignificant contagious disease, such as a flu or a cold, when it rains inside the house and the people of the house get wet in the dream.

Seeing that it rains and snows in your house

To see that it rains and snows in the winter season in your dream means abundance that will come with effort. It signifies that the person who sees the dream will achieve his goal as a result of his efforts, increase his income, and thus make his life easier. It is not good to see rain and snow in summer in a dream. It is interpreted to be tested by bad events, to be sad, to be defeated, to give up and to rebel because of what they have experienced.