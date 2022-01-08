Seeing that your house is destroyed in a dream

To see that your house is destroyed in your dream is a harbinger of a calamity and trouble. Such dreams are usually not interpreted for good. The work of the person whose house is completely destroyed in the dream will deteriorate and he will have to experience some difficulties in his working life.

At the same time, it is an indication of some mistakes that the person who sees such a dream will make. To see that the wall of your house is destroyed in your dream means that there will be some disagreements between the spouses. If only one wall of the house is destroyed in the dream, it will cause family unrest, arguments between spouses; but this is interpreted as the settlement of these discussions in a short time.

Seeing that your house’s roof is destroyed in a dream

In the dream, the person whose roof is destroyed sees an evil from his husband or this dream is interpreted as the deterioration of the financial situation of his wife, bankruptcy or having trouble in some financial matters. The destroyed roof in the dream also signifies the deterioration of the love affair and the breaking of this bond. If the roof of the house falls on one's head, it indicates that the institution of marriage is damaged or that it is disrupted by outside interventions. The flying of the roof of the house in the dream is sometimes interpreted as separations and sometimes short-term fights.

Destroying a building in a dream

The person who destroys a building in a dream will have to experience some sadness. The one who destroys the Kaaba in his dream is against religion and pursues bad deeds. The one who destroys the mosque in his dream loses his spirituality and commits great sins. Destroying the temple of the disbelievers is interpreted as working for religion and doing good works. The person who destroys the house in the dream will be in trouble. Destroying and overthrowing anything in your dream is a sign of defeatism.

Seeing the house is collapsed outward in a dream

According to dream interpreters, to see the house collapsed outward in a dream; indicates that people living in the household will have difficult days. It is interpreted that bad events will happen to the people living in that house and they will have troubled days.

If the dreamer sees which house is destroyed in his dream, the people living in that house will face illness, death or other bad events.

Interpretation of house destruction in a dream

The person who has this dream is experiencing a great trauma in his inner world or is in a state of depression. Dreams about demolition are usually the harbingers of problems and sorrows experienced by the person who has it. This dream can also be interpreted as the emergence of family problems.