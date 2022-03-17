Seeing the end of the world in a dream is a warning to the person in terms of Islam. It is an important dream that reminds a person who attaches great importance to his worldly life but does not pay the same attention to his belief, that he must live as a devout Muslim in order to get rid of his sins and attain a new life.

Whoever sees the end of the world in his dream should avoid sin and adopt a decent lifestyle. In some cases, it also warns when one's life is filled with illegal deeds, lies and evil. If the apocalypse affects only the dreamer, then the person dies as a result of a sudden accident.

Seeing the apocalypse in a city in a dream

It shows that a person has very good deeds and will be appreciated for his good deeds and living as a devout Muslim. The dream, which indicates that a person has a very acceptable life in the sight of Allah and is purified from his sins, also indicates that no one will be harmed by any evil.

Seeing the apocalypse in a dream

To see the apocalypse in a dream indicates that a lot of blood will be shed in the country or city where you live and bad events will begin. It indicates that sin is increasing and arguments, quarrels and separations will become more and more. Seeing the apocalypse in a dream also means that minor portents become apparent in Islam. Everything happens fairly in the lives of those who see the earth split apart and the dead are resurrected with the Doomsday, and everyone gets what they deserve. According to different interpretations, it is interpreted that those who see the apocalypse in their dreams make an unhelpful request and a deadly trouble will befall the person.

Interpretation of seeing the end of the world

As a symbol of people living in a more fearful and insecure way as a result of the increase in sin and evil in the world, people who live in accordance with Islamic rules and continue their lives as a devout Muslim may also think that the end of the world is approaching in dreams.