Seeing the ex-husband in the dream means that the person who dreamed will encounter very good and beneficial events in her business life and family life, get rid of her troubles and problems, leave behind a period of great sorrow, get a job she has wanted to do for a long time, and earn great earnings, she will start doing the things she dreamed of and very peaceful life will be waiting for her.

Seeing the ex-husband and his family in a dream

It means that the dreamer, who has great difficulties in his business life, will encounter very good events, will have great happiness, will get a job that will make a very good financial income, and new doors will open in his life thanks to this job.

Making love with the ex-husband in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer is ready for a new relationship, that she wants to start a very big and very beautiful love with an auspicious person. She will be very happy and peaceful and her life will start to freshen up again.

Kissing with the ex-husband in a dream

The dream owner, who makes good use of all the opportunities in business life, will have great success in business life, will earn good and great gains, will take steps to begin bigger jobs in the near future. Thus, he/she will have a much more comfortable life and be happy.

Fighting with the ex-husband in a dream

It is said that the person who sees the dream will carry out great works in business life, support and help his ex-husband who is going through troubled times.

Making up with the ex-husband in a dream

It means that the dreamer, who has had a very difficult time in his family life, will have a tremendous argument with his ex-husband, and they will get worse.

According to some dream interpreters, seeing the ex-husband in a dream indicates repeating some mistakes, getting married again, having a love affair or a husband again. A person who sees her ex-husband in the dream may recently meet and marry someone similar to her husband's character or physique. The ex-husband can sometimes mean making a mistake that will later be regretted.

Missing the ex-husband in a dream

This dream is a sign of not knowing the value of what is in your hand, having something very desired, having what she wants, happiness to be achieved after a short period of trouble. She falls into love who misses her husband, whom she divorced in her dream, or starts a new love affair.

Seeing the dead husband in a dream

Anyone who sees her dead husband in a dream should pray for him. This dream may indicate that the dead person wants to be prayed. To see a dead person alive means that he is in a good place and he is in grace and blessings.

Getting divorced from husband in a dream

If a single person sees this dream, it is interpreted in the opposite way. So that person gets married. If a married person dreams of this dream, it is a sign of financial difficulties and problems they will experience with their spouse. Some commentators attribute this dream to having wealth.

Returning to ex-husband in a dream

The person who returns to her spouse in the dream will be successful in the works she will perform. It is also a sign of abundant earnings in working life, improvement of the situation and realization of desires. Again, this dream can be a sign of repenting from sins and returning from mistakes.

