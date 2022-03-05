Seeing the house is burning in a dream

Seeing that your house is burning in a dream

The person who sees this dream will experience a very big problem in his business life in the near future, his troubles will increase day by day, he will experience great losses due to his problems, he will come out of a partnership with great losses, and there will be great arguments and fights in his family life due to these situations and events. It points to the future and the coming of very difficult days.

Seeing the house is burning and extinguishing in a dream

It indicates that the problems experienced in business or family life will be resolved in a short time, diseases will be cured, material and spiritual problems will be overcome without harm, with the permission of Allah, people in need of help will be helped, and the times of restlessness will come to an end.

Seeing fire in a dream

If the dreamer is burning in fire in his dream, it is said that he will get into a great trouble, the problems will become more difficult day by day, he will become ill due to his sorrows and troubles, and he will suffer great material and moral damages. If the person who sees the dream does not burn in the dream, it is interpreted that he will receive very good news.