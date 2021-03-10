Seeing tooth crack in a dream

Tooth crack in a dream

It means that the father of the person who has the dream or someone from the father's side; For example, his/her uncle will be caught in an illness that carries the risk of death.

Tooth crack and bleeding in a dream

It signifies that one of the relatives do not behave very warmly to the dreamer because of some of your father's relatives’ illness and they constantly look for an issue to discuss with you, waiting for you to do something wrong and watch your every step and that bad things will be done about the dreamer.

Back tooth crack in a dream

It narrates that in the country where the dreamer is located, one of the elders of the state, will catch a disease with a risk of death and will put his/her country in great sadness and even cause some people to start mourning.

Decayed tooth crack in a dream

It is said that the achievements of the person who has the dream in business life and education life, the position he/she achieved with a lot of effort, the dignity he/she gained, a large amount of money will be lost because of bad and great troubles.

Tooth crack, break off and drop in a dream

It signifies that the dreamer’s father or his relative will have a fatal illness, will be treated for a long time, and will die later, despite some recovery as a result of the treatment. And this indicates that the dreamer will collapse and escape from people for a long time.

Incisor crack in a dream

It is an expression of the spiritual collapse that will be experienced due to the fact that highly trusted people turn their backs on the person for no reason causes to be alone and to have an even more troubled mood and the support received from the family decreases. Incisor crack signify problems in the family, controversial situations between mother and father, negativity that will destroy the family unity, and illness.

Upper teeth crack in a dream

It is interpreted that the relatives of the father will cause problems with the inheritance left to the person, that those whose parents are alive will not receive support in their difficult days, those who want to start their own business will be offended by their families by borrowing money from others.

Bottom teeth crack in a dream

It expresses that the mother or a close relative from the mother's side will be ill and cause the person to deeply grieve. It also states that the long-lasting struggle for life, the decrease in sustenance, and that the person will spend days full of bad luck. When the dream, which is a harbinger of difficult days, is interpreted in an Islamic way, it also means an invitation to submission.

Seeing your tooth cracks while having meal

It states that the dreamer, who tries to earn money in the right way and in a halal way, will weaken and wear out, and this situation will also trigger some diseases, and his/her health will be at great risk due to the heavy working conditions.

Seeing your tooth cracks while biting an apple

The dream, which is an expression of being prone to prohibitions, is also called a predisposition to sin. It states that the dreamer has a view of life far from Islam and that he/she should take lessons from the negativities that he/she experienced and take the right path as soon as possible. It also emphasizes that it would be beneficial for a person to consult reliable people in order not to fall into wrong situations.

Seeing someone else’s tooth cracks in a dream

It means sad news from loved people and expresses the sadness of an accident, illness or death. This dream alerts a close friend that he or she is suffering from an illness or a disease that is difficult to treat and is a sign of an anxious process.