Seeing torn socks in a dream

Stitching torn socks in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream is in the thought and desire to increase his financial power and tries very hard to do this. It means that the dreamer is looking for ways to make his living easier and to make his family live in better conditions.

Wearing torn socks in a dream

It indicates that the dream owner will be unable to pay his debts and fall into poverty because his business does not go as he hoped. It means that the person's income will decrease due to the fact that he will have difficulties in getting his basic needs and that he will have a lot of difficulty because he is not used to this situation.

Seeing white torn socks in a dream

Regardless of the color of the torn socks seen in the dream, the interpretation of the dream is still considered to be not a good sign. For this reason, seeing torn white socks in a dream is interpreted as losing money, being out of money, and therefore getting sick with sadness.

Socks torn on the thumb in a dream

It is said that there will be some things that will not go well in the business life of the person who sees the dream. It indicates encountering setbacks and obstacles and then falling into difficulty and despair by failing.