Seeing tsunami in a dream

To see a tsunami in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream is going through very difficult times due to the troubles and emerging problems in his business and family life, and that the periods when he will face worse and negative situations are approaching, and he should be very careful because of the emotional reactions he will give during these days. At the same time, it is pointed out that the dreamer has a very unstable mood in life and from time to time he is faced with many emotional problems.

Seeing giant waves in a dream

Seeing giant waves in a dream means the same as seeing a tsunami. It is said that the person who sees the dream has entered a period in which he will have troubled times in his business and family life, and during this period he feels a little lack of confidence and starts to worry.

Seeing small waves in a dream

Having such a dream indicates that the dreamer has a great peace of mind and inner peace because he is a very calm and self-sufficient person in his family life and business life.

Seeing wild waves in a dream

It is a sign that the person who sees wild waves in the dream has suffered from a guilty conscience for a long time due to his evil deeds and sins and that he will fall into very bad situations. At the same time, it is pointed out that the arguments due to being very angry and impatient in social life will reach the size of a fight and this is not a good thing for people.

Seeing wave in a dream

Seeing a wave in a dream is interpreted as innovation and change. It is stated that the changes that the dream owner will make in his business life will also affect his social life and family life. It is an omen to enter a new job and move from the city where he has lived for a long time and start a new life in a new neighborhood.