Seeing your child gets lost in a dream

If you have this dream, you will find the person you are looking for in your romantic relationship, while your luck increases, all the news you receive will make you smile. The negative interpretation of the dream, which indicates that a period of good times has been experienced in general, indicates that there will be a sudden financial crisis, some hidden secrets will be revealed, and there will be days full of restlessness.

Seeing your child gets lost in flood

The person who has the dream rises to the position he wants in his job and his income increases. It also indicates an unexpected property and gain. It indicates that the friends you have are good people and that you have entered a period of increased mutual love in your love life. You walk away from someone you owe money to. According to the opposite interpretations, it indicates that a person will be hurt by a very close relative in a way that he never expected, and it means financial exhaustion. There will be people who cause strife in the environment.

Seeing your child’s shoes are missing in a dream

If you see that your child's shoes are lost in your dream, your efficiency will increase in all your works, it is interpreted that you will receive news that will make you happy very soon and the good days you expect will come. At the same time, it indicates that many good jobs will be entered, and your income will increase. It indicates that you are in a good period in terms of both gaining a position and luck. It is said that the person who has the dream will face a situation that he does not want, and he will have to make a choice, and that he will experience serious losses in money.

Seeing your child being lost at the sea in a dream

According to this dream, the person earns halal money. With his wealth, he attains an enviable life. If the person who has the dream has a child, it is interpreted that his child will be very compassionate and at the same time loyal. If he is single, he will have a good-natured child. According to the negative comments of scholars, it is a sign of a life spent in poverty, encountering unexpected setbacks in every matter and not being able to get rid of grief.