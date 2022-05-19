Seeing your girl cousin in a dream

It is a sign that the difficult life conditions will become easier, and the person will enjoy life more as his luck begins to increase, as well as a harbinger of a different offer from his family or relatives. It means that the dream owner will come out of his depressed situation through a close acquaintance, the problems in the family will disappear, and the desired items will be purchased with the improvement of financial conditions. Cousins ​​see a happy workplace and are consistently appreciated. The dream, which is also a harbinger of success in the works done and to attract attention, heralds that healing is very close for those who have health problems.

Meeting your girl cousin in a dream

It indicates a good period when unpleasantness will be left behind and plans will be made, especially with friends. Cousin means support, as well as expressing that by taking family support behind the person, he will move forward with more confident steps, and that he will not have any trouble in business thanks to his self-confident attitudes and self-confidence. The dream, which means getting things right, breathing a sigh of relief financially, gives the good news that those who think of separation in marriage will renew their love.

Fighting with your girl cousin in a dream

No good will be interpreted and it is expressed to long troubled times in the family due to bad rumors to be heard. The dream, which is interpreted as the presence of someone who wants to reveal one's secrets, is also called blackmail, abuse of emotions and deception.