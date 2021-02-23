Seeing your spouse with someone else in a dream

If the dreamer is a woman, it means that she has a big trust issue with her husband. If the dreamer is a man, it is a sign that the feelings of jealousy he feels towards his wife are too unwarranted and that these feelings must be controlled. Some dream scholars point out the uneasiness that the person who sees his/her spouse with someone else in a dream will experience due to strife in the family. So, what other meanings does it mean to see your spouse with someone else in a dream? Here are the curious details

Seeing your spouse with someone else in the bed in a dream

It indicates the regret experienced by the person who sees his/her spouse in bed with someone else in a dream because of the lie he/she told in his/her private and emotional life. It also expresses the subconscious fears of the dreamer due to the distorted relationships he/she experiences in his/her love and emotional life.

Seeing your spouse is sleeping with someone else in a dream

It expresses the insecurities experienced in the family of the person and the treachery to be confused. It also indicates that your spouse is hiding something from you, not being honest with you, or trying to hide some of his/her mistakes without revealing them to you. If the dream owner who is married at the same time sees himself/herself sleeping with someone else, it is a sign that he/she will gain unfair profit from something that is not halal.

Sleeping with lover in a dream

Having sexual intercourse with your beloved in your dream indicates that all your dreams will come true. If you do not know this in your dream, the things you will experience at an unexpected moment in your business life and business will damage your reputation.

If the person who has this dream is a man, it means that he will achieve his wishes, but he will not progress in his work if he is not careful, and if a woman has this dream, she will be in a troubled period, but this period will be temporary. Some dream interpreters interpret that the dream owner is weakened in terms of religious belief and that he/she has lost his spirituality. According to Islamic expressions, having sexual intercourse in dreams is interpreted as a sign of a great fortune, the rank to be gained in business life, getting rid of troubles and reaching peace.