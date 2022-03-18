So, what does it mean to dream that someone is angry with someone else? Here are the details...

If one of the family members gets angry, it indicates that a mistake made by the dreamer will be revealed. His family, who have tolerated him until now, will no longer support him and he will have to struggle with his problems alone by taking responsibility for his actions. Seeing someone shouting and getting angry indicates that a quarrel will spread to the person and he will lose his peace in a moment.

Getting angry with someone in a dream

It is interpreted that since the person cannot prevent him from acting emotionally in vital matters, he will make everything messy and that his wishes, expectations, even a job that seems to be done will not come true. It also means that people who get a job or take job exams will have a negative impact on the result because they hurry in their speech and appear too egotistical. If the person you are angry with is a woman, it is interpreted that the married life is difficult for the person, and that there is always a tension between the spouses because he does not show understanding to the other party. If the person is angry with himself, it means that the regret for mistakes will turn into anger and it will negatively affect the psychology of the dreamer if he is too hard on himself.

Seeing someone is angry with someone else in a dream

Seeing someone who is angry with another person indicates that very important life experiences will be gained, new ones will be added to the existing life experience, and it also sheds light on an acquaintance that is considered as luck for the dreamer. Especially meeting an old, wise person indicates that good changes in the character of the dreamer, who will spend the next years with much more sane and mature actions by taking inspiration from this person, will make him and everyone happy.

Interpretation of someone gets angry in a dream

It expresses the negative effect on people who were exposed to verbal violence in their childhood, grew up with someone who was extremely dominant and unloved, and lived with their movements under control.