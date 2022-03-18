Seeing a single person talking to a man indicates intimacy with a person who is emotionally close in real life. If a single woman sees that she is talking to a stranger and a man she does not know, she will be exposed to bad rumors about her, leaving her family in a difficult situation and their fortunes going away from her. If a married woman talks to a man, it means tension in the household that will continue for a long time as a result of the jealousy quarrel between her and her husband. If a man sees this dream, he will receive support from someone he loves, or he will get rid of his debts thanks to an unexpected amount of money.

Talking to an unknown man in a dream

It indicates that the spirituality is weakened, that the person ignores the traditions, does not attach importance to family values, and is spiritually lost. For a woman, the dream, which also expresses the warnings she will receive from her close environment upon acting by ignoring her chastity, also means surprising loved ones negatively and being alone as a result of going overboard in attitudes and behaviors.

Talking to a known man in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will want to get support from his close circle on an issue that he thinks he cannot handle on his own, and that he will seek advice from someone who is older than himself, but whose life experience is intense and whose views are respected by everyone. For women, it means inheritance or property from their father. For young and single people, it means being aware of a suitor and starting a conversation with that person.

Ways of talking to a man in a dream

It means having power and being respected by everyone. It signifies that there is a man whom one envies in real life and that he wants to be like that man. It can also be interpreted as an expression of one's interest in the opposite sex.