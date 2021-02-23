Talking to someone that you have offended in a dream

Having this dream indicates the remorse felt after an extrajudicial execution against someone. If the dreamer takes a wrong act or says a wrong word, he/she will later regret it. The dream owner will make an inner showdown. However, his/her actions may not be compensated. If the dreamer wants to correct it, all the ropes will be in the hands of the other side.

Seeing someone that you have offended in a dream

Having this dream signifies poverty and waste. The dream owner will waste most of his/her money with unnecessary expenses. If the money he/she earns is not fertile, it will not bring him/her profit. In addition, anyone who has this dream becomes ill and has a short-term illness.

Making up with someone that you have offended in a dream

Making peace with someone that you have offended in your dream is called the same in real life. The dreamer will make peace with this person in real life. This person is mostly someone who is close to the dream owner. It is a person who does not have any hostility between them. The reconciliation of these two people will affect their daily lives in a beautiful way.

Hugging to someone that you have offended in a dream

Anyone who has this dream will make peace with that person and have interests against each other. Their loyalty to each other will be stronger than before and they will always do business together. Both will act with the instinct of protecting the other. These two people can establish a business partnership.

Seeing resentment in a dream

Seeing resentment in a dream indicates that problems will be solved, and relationships will get stronger. Anyone who sees in a dream that someone is resentful for no reason will have a sudden problem. Or he/she will have an event where he/she will be disgraced. It means that people will make fun of him/her and that the person causing it is the dream owner himself/herself. However, it is usually a good dream.

Kissing with someone that you have offended in a dream

If the person is the opposite sex, it is a sign that the person to marry will generally have a character structure opposite to the dream owner, that there will be frequent fights in the relationship due to his/her stubborn character, and the relationship will continue despite significant differences. Kissing with an offended friend is interpreted that thanks to an investment that was unimaginable before, it will contribute to the income of the person at once, and will buy a house and a car in a short time by using the money they have in the right investments. In real life, it is said that the person will meet again with a person who is offended and relieve the resentment.

Arguing with someone that you have offended in a dream

The dream, which states that things will get worse, means that especially the rivals in business life are getting stronger and that the person will have to struggle with many obstacles in his/her career, and that the people he/she trusts will take the opposite side and leave the person alone. The dream, which states that it will be appropriate to act cautiously in order to overcome the existing troubles and financial difficulties, indicates that even if not in the short term, he/she will have better conditions in the future.

Fighting with someone that you have offended in a dream

It means that the people that the dream owner trusts will move away from him/her one by one, and he/she will start to act for the interests of friends. It is a sign that the dreamer, who has a tense working life, will not find the peace he/she expects in his/her home during this period, and that he/she will often behave aggressively due to his/her mental breakdown.

Coming across with someone that you have offended in a dream

It is interpreted that he/she will have to feel distress in an environment where involuntary participation will be made, and that the person will have to work in an area that is not enthusiastic. It is a sign that the dreamer will take the road in terms of professionalism and the road will be full of difficulties. It is a sign that the dreamer who struggles with difficulties more easily as a result of acting with reason instead of acting emotionally will gain great experiences.