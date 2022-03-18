Talking to your ex on the phone in a dream

Anyone who sees that he is talking on the phone with his ex-girlfriend in his dream will have surprising developments in his life. The dream, which is interpreted as a good fortune for a single person, also signifies receiving good news from a distant loved one for married people.

It is usually a dream that expresses longing for the person one has left. This dream is also an expression of the desire to be reunited with the person who has been separated and still loved. It is also the symbol of the desire to have a new chance and to solve the mistakes made in the past by talking. The appearance of unconscious feelings and thoughts in this way can also be interpreted as a person's feeling of emotional weakness or the desire to be loved. People who dream in this way are people who live emotionally and dependently in their relationships.

Meeting with the ex in a dream

It indicates that you will get support to solve a protracted issue and will pay a debt from the past. It is also interpreted that the dreamer will receive news about the past and will be upset. According to some interpretations, seeing an ex-lover in a dream also indicates that the person is keeping important secrets or doing secret works. It is also referred to as having some unwelcome habits for married men or cheating on their spouse.

Wandering with the ex in a dream

It indicates that the person is dissatisfied with his current life and is constantly longing for the past, and that his family life is also problematic and restless. The person who sees that he is traveling with his ex-girlfriend in the dream will experience confusion in his love life and cannot be happy. He becomes insecure and worried and has a hurtful and negative attitude towards people who care and value him. According to a different interpretation, for single people, it indicates that a past love affair will come to the fore again and will flare up.